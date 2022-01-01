← Company Directory
IGT
IGT Salaries

IGT's salary ranges from $3,294 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $150,750 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IGT. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $120K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$3.3K
Data Scientist
$61.7K
Financial Analyst
$59.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$84.7K
Product Designer
$84.6K
Product Manager
$138K
Project Manager
$89.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$151K
Solution Architect
$131K
Technical Program Manager
$67.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IGT is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IGT is $84,660.

Other Resources