Arrival
Arrival Salaries

Arrival's salary ranges from $47,760 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Georgia at the low-end to $152,322 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arrival. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $54K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $82K
Business Operations
$115K

Business Analyst
$84.3K
Data Scientist
$101K
Hardware Engineer
$109K
Human Resources
$110K
Information Technologist (IT)
$47.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$82.5K
Product Designer
$133K
Product Manager
$152K
Program Manager
$113K
Project Manager
$48.2K
Recruiter
$128K
Solution Architect
$48.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arrival is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,322. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arrival is $100,892.

Other Resources