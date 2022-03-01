← Company Directory
Scientific Games
Scientific Games Salaries

Scientific Games's salary ranges from $63,700 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United States at the low-end to $148,617 for a Project Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Scientific Games. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $91.1K
Business Analyst
$63.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$82.9K

Product Designer
$97.4K
Project Manager
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$92.4K
Solution Architect
$105K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Scientific Games is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $148,617. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scientific Games is $92,391.

Other Resources