Company Directory
Microchip Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Microchip Technology Salaries

Microchip Technology's salary ranges from $18,011 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $293,525 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Microchip Technology. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Hardware Engineer
Hardware Engineer 2 $89.6K
Senior Hardware Engineer 1 $124K
Senior Hardware Engineer 2 $118K
Tech Staff Engineer $180K
Senior Tech Staff Engineer $289K

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $92.6K
Software Engineer 2 $111K
Principal Software Engineer $171K
Tech Staff Engineer $162K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Electrical Engineer
Median $91.8K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

68 21
68 21
Product Manager
Median $171K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $150K
Marketing
Median $97K
Business Analyst
$18K
Chemical Engineer
$74.6K
Data Scientist
$89.6K
Financial Analyst
$128K
Marketing Operations
$83.1K
Product Designer
$170K
Sales
$79.6K
Sales Engineer
$138K
Solution Architect
$83.3K
Technical Program Manager
$294K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Microchip Technology, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Microchip Technology is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $293,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Microchip Technology is $117,675.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Microchip Technology

Related Companies

  • Supermicro
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Mercury Systems
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Veeco
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources