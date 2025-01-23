← Company Directory
Grab
Grab Marketing Salaries

The median Marketing compensation in Singapore package at Grab totals SGD 192K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
Grab
Marketing
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 192K
Level
G5
Base
SGD 114K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 66.5K
Bonus
SGD 11.4K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Grab?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Grab in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 366,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grab for the Marketing role in Singapore is SGD 125,424.

