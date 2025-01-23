Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 111K per year for G3 to SGD 297K per year for G6. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 184K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus G3 SGD 111K SGD 94.2K SGD 10.4K SGD 6.3K G4 SGD 160K SGD 127K SGD 23.4K SGD 10.2K G5 SGD 217K SGD 169K SGD 28.3K SGD 19.7K G6 SGD 297K SGD 206K SGD 56.7K SGD 35K View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

