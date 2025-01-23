All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 111K per year for G3 to SGD 297K per year for G6. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 184K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G3
SGD 111K
SGD 94.2K
SGD 10.4K
SGD 6.3K
G4
SGD 160K
SGD 127K
SGD 23.4K
SGD 10.2K
G5
SGD 217K
SGD 169K
SGD 28.3K
SGD 19.7K
G6
SGD 297K
SGD 206K
SGD 56.7K
SGD 35K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)