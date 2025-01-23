Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 99K per year for G3 to SGD 299K per year for G6. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 158K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus G3 SGD 99K SGD 83.8K SGD 7.3K SGD 7.9K G4 SGD 151K SGD 115K SGD 22.5K SGD 13.4K G5 SGD 202K SGD 147K SGD 32.6K SGD 22.7K G6 SGD 299K SGD 186K SGD 74.1K SGD 38.7K View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

