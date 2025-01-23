All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 99K per year for G3 to SGD 299K per year for G6. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 158K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G3
SGD 99K
SGD 83.8K
SGD 7.3K
SGD 7.9K
G4
SGD 151K
SGD 115K
SGD 22.5K
SGD 13.4K
G5
SGD 202K
SGD 147K
SGD 32.6K
SGD 22.7K
G6
SGD 299K
SGD 186K
SGD 74.1K
SGD 38.7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)