Grab
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Grab Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 160K to SGD 219K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 173K - SGD 205K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 160KSGD 173KSGD 205KSGD 219K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Grab in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 218,531. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grab for the Project Manager role in Singapore is SGD 159,623.

