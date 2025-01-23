← Company Directory
Grab
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Grab Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 122K per year for G3 to SGD 227K per year for G5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G3
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
SGD 122K
SGD 100K
SGD 11.9K
SGD 9.5K
G4
Senior Software Engineer
SGD 170K
SGD 127K
SGD 27.7K
SGD 15.1K
G5
Lead Software Engineer
SGD 227K
SGD 165K
SGD 43.9K
SGD 17.4K
G6
Principal Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Included Titles

Mobile Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Grab in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 244,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grab for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 170,855.

