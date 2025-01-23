Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 122K per year for G3 to SGD 227K per year for G5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G3
SGD 122K
SGD 100K
SGD 11.9K
SGD 9.5K
G4
SGD 170K
SGD 127K
SGD 27.7K
SGD 15.1K
G5
SGD 227K
SGD 165K
SGD 43.9K
SGD 17.4K
G6
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
