Product Designer compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 148K per year for G4 to SGD 201K per year for G5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 154K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus G3 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- G4 SGD 148K SGD 114K SGD 13.2K SGD 20.9K G5 SGD 201K SGD 160K SGD 20.5K SGD 19.7K G6 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Grab ?

