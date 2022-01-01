← Company Directory
Twitch Salaries

Twitch's salary ranges from $89,780 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Germany at the low-end to $710,586 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Twitch. Last updated: 4/30/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L4 $194K
L5 $339K
L6 $433K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L4 $157K
L5 $253K
L6 $345K
Software Engineering Manager
L6 $414K
L7 $711K

Product Manager
L6 $286K
L7 $397K
Technical Program Manager
L5 $199K
L6 $268K
Product Designer
Median $222K

UX Designer

Marketing
Median $170K
Accountant
$151K
Business Analyst
$196K
Business Development
$249K
Financial Analyst
$169K
Information Technologist (IT)
$203K
Partner Manager
$114K
Program Manager
$188K
Project Manager
$111K
Recruiter
$89.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$107K
Solution Architect
$328K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$318K
Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Twitch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)

Backloaded vesting schedule, issues Amazon shares

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Twitch is Software Engineering Manager at the L7 level with a yearly total compensation of $710,586. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Twitch is $212,655.

