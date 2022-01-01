← Company Directory
Remitly
Remitly Salaries

Remitly's salary ranges from $97,920 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $502,500 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Remitly. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $157K
L2 $269K
L3 $363K
L4 $238K
L5 $412K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
L2 $249K
L3 $306K
L4 $343K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $425K

Business Analyst
Median $185K
Program Manager
Median $230K
Data Analyst
Median $163K
Data Scientist
Median $182K
Data Science Manager
$503K
Management Consultant
$284K
Marketing
$97.9K
Product Designer
$181K
Project Manager
$190K
Technical Program Manager
$305K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Remitly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Remitly is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $502,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Remitly is $249,000.

