Remitly
Remitly Technical Program Manager Salaries

Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Remitly totals $297K per year for L4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Remitly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$279K - $332K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$258K$279K$332K$353K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$297K
$183K
$96K
$18.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Remitly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Remitly in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $353,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Remitly for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $257,880.

Other Resources