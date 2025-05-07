Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Remitly totals $297K per year for L4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Remitly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/7/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$297K
$183K
$96K
$18.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Remitly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)