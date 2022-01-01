← Company Directory
Remitly
Remitly Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Dental Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Pet Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    Work remotely on occasion as needed.

  • Relocation Bonus

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $1,000 annually for continuing education.

  • Learning and Development

    Job Training & Conferences

    • Other
  • Family Medical Leave

    Employees who have been with the company for 12 months are eligible for 20.5 weeks of family medical leave.

