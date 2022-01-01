← Company Directory
Credit Karma
Credit Karma Salaries

Credit Karma's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $717,167 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Credit Karma. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $146K
Software Engineer II $203K
Software Engineer III $238K
Software Engineer IV $319K
Senior Software Engineer I $373K
Senior Software Engineer II $388K
Staff Software Engineer I $524K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $188K
Senior Product Manager $320K
Staff Product Manager $463K
Associate Director $528K
Director $717K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $477K

Data Scientist
Median $300K
Product Designer
Median $447K

UX Designer

Marketing
Median $273K
Business Analyst
Median $200K
Technical Program Manager
Median $285K
Business Development
Median $279K
Business Operations
$99.5K
Data Science Manager
$334K
Product Design Manager
$402K
Program Manager
$154K
Recruiter
$117K
Sales
$408K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$219K
Solution Architect
$362K

Data Architect

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Credit Karma, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Credit Karma is Product Manager at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $717,167. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Karma is $319,158.

