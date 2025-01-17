← Company Directory
Credit Karma
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Credit Karma Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in United States at Credit Karma ranges from $269K to $382K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Karma's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$305K - $362K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$269K$305K$362K$382K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Credit Karma, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Credit Karma in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $381,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Karma for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $268,920.

Other Resources