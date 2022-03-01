← Company Directory
Okcoin
Okcoin Salaries

Okcoin's salary ranges from $174,125 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $1,071,000 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Okcoin. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $188K
Product Manager
Median $230K
Business Analyst
$174K

Human Resources
$191K
Information Technologist (IT)
$335K
Product Designer
$1.07M
Cybersecurity Analyst
$202K
UX Researcher
$465K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Okcoin is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,071,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Okcoin is $215,751.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Okcoin

