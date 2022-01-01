← Company Directory
Credit Sesame
Credit Sesame Salaries

Credit Sesame's salary ranges from $117,585 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Canada at the low-end to $196,000 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Credit Sesame. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$154K
Data Scientist
$196K
Product Manager
$118K

Software Engineer
$138K
Venture Capitalist
$169K
Missing your title?

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Credit Sesame is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Sesame is $153,955.

