Upgrade Salaries

Upgrade's salary ranges from $79,694 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Canada at the low-end to $211,050 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Upgrade. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $143K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $207K
Data Scientist
Median $116K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
Business Analyst
$206K
Data Analyst
$90.5K
Human Resources
$79.7K
Product Designer
$129K
Recruiter
$95.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$211K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Upgrade, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Upgrade is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Upgrade is $129,350.

Other Resources