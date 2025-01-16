All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Credit Karma ranges from $188K per year for Product Manager to $717K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $358K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Karma's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$188K
$146K
$41.5K
$0
Senior Product Manager
$320K
$228K
$87.8K
$4.7K
Staff Product Manager
$463K
$288K
$175K
$0
Associate Director
$528K
$316K
$213K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Credit Karma, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)