Software Engineer compensation in United States at Remitly ranges from $157K per year for L1 to $412K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $268K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Remitly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$157K
$124K
$31.6K
$1.6K
L2
$244K
$152K
$76K
$16.9K
L3
$356K
$208K
$136K
$12.1K
L4
$238K
$150K
$82.5K
$5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Remitly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)