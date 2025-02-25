Salaries

Product Manager

All Product Manager Salaries

Twitch Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Twitch ranges from $286K per year for L6 to $397K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $272K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Twitch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

$160K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 5 % YR 1 15 % YR 2 40 % YR 3 40 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Twitch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 5 % vests in the 1st -year ( 5.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 15.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 20.00 % semi-annually )

40 % vests in the 4th -year ( 20.00 % semi-annually ) Backloaded vesting schedule, issues Amazon shares

What's the vesting schedule at Twitch ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.