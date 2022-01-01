← Company Directory
Hulu
Hulu Salaries

Hulu's salary ranges from $63,680 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $429,135 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hulu. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
IC3 $220K
IC4 $273K
Technical Program Manager
IC4 $205K
IC5 $221K
Data Scientist
Median $162K
Marketing
Median $125K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $270K
Accountant
$80.4K
Business Analyst
$79.6K
Data Analyst
$122K
Human Resources
$141K
Information Technologist (IT)
$63.7K
Marketing Operations
$171K
Product Designer
$131K
Product Manager
Median $240K
Program Manager
$429K
Recruiter
$94.5K
Sales
$111K
UX Researcher
$144K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hulu is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $429,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hulu is $143,715.

Other Resources