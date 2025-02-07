Salaries

Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Hulu ranges from $205K per year for IC4 to $221K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $209K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hulu's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC2 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- IC3 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- IC4 Senior TPM $205K $154K $25K $25.3K IC5 Principal TPM $221K $193K $15K $12.5K

