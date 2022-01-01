← Company Directory
Epic Games
Epic Games Salaries

Epic Games's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $412,925 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Epic Games. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $105K
L2 $137K
L3 $235K
L4 $280K
L5 $401K

Backend Software Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Product Manager
L3 $184K
L5 $410K
Marketing
Median $228K

Product Designer
Median $215K
Solution Architect
Median $238K
Accountant
$76.4K
Business Analyst
$191K
Data Science Manager
$288K
Data Scientist
$161K
Financial Analyst
$281K
Human Resources
$88K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.6K
Marketing Operations
$147K
Product Design Manager
$193K
Program Manager
$151K
Project Manager
$150K
Recruiter
$77.4K
Sales
$52.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$413K
Technical Program Manager
$166K
Trust and Safety Analyst
$137K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Epic Games, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Epic Games is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $412,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Epic Games is $166,165.

