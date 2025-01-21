← Company Directory
Epic Games
Epic Games Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Epic Games totals $215K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Epic Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
Epic Games
Product Designer
Total per year
$215K
Level
L4
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Epic Games?

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Epic Games, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Epic Games in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Epic Games for the Product Designer role in United States is $217,000.

Other Resources