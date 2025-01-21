← Company Directory
Epic Games
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

Epic Games Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United States at Epic Games ranges from $163K to $223K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Epic Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$175K - $211K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$163K$175K$211K$223K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Epic Games, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Epic Games in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $222,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Epic Games for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $163,200.

