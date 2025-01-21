Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Epic Games ranges from $105K per year for L1 to $401K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $207K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Epic Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 20 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 20 % YR 5 Stock Type Options At Epic Games, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st -year ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 4th -year ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 5th -year ( 20.00 % annually ) Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.

What's the vesting schedule at Epic Games ?

