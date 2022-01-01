← Company Directory
Reddit Salaries

Reddit's salary ranges from $125,899 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $890,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reddit. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
IC1 $145K
IC2 $205K
IC3 $270K
IC4 $355K
IC5 $437K
IC6 $890K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC1 $384K
IC3 $192K
IC4 $289K
IC5 $451K
Data Scientist
IC3 $206K
IC4 $246K
IC5 $363K
Product Designer
IC1 $126K
IC4 $265K
IC5 $339K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $369K
Sales
Median $206K
Project Manager
Median $145K
Accountant
Median $154K
Recruiter
Median $140K
Data Analyst
$274K
Data Science Manager
$672K
Financial Analyst
$137K
Program Manager
$201K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$222K
Solution Architect
$147K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$176K
UX Researcher
$433K
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Reddit is Software Engineer at the IC6 level with a yearly total compensation of $890,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reddit is $245,620.

