Software Engineer compensation in United States at Hulu ranges from $220K per year for IC3 to $273K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $249K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hulu's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$220K
$158K
$31.4K
$30.4K
IC4
$273K
$175K
$56.3K
$41.4K
IC5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
