All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Hulu totals $298K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $240K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hulu's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC5
$298K
$201K
$35K
$61.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
