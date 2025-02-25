← Company Directory
Twitch
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Twitch Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Twitch totals $226K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Twitch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Twitch
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$226K
Level
L5
Base
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$37.5K
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Twitch?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Twitch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)

Backloaded vesting schedule, issues Amazon shares



Included Titles

UX Designer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Twitch in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $298,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Twitch for the Product Designer role in United States is $203,000.

Other Resources