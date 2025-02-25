← Company Directory
Twitch
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Twitch Solution Architect Salaries

Solution Architect compensation in United States at Twitch totals $284K per year for L6. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Twitch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$304K - $353K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$281K$304K$353K$393K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$284K
$189K
$95K
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Twitch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)

Backloaded vesting schedule, issues Amazon shares



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Twitch in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $392,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Twitch for the Solution Architect role in United States is $280,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Twitch

Related Companies

  • Hulu
  • Reddit
  • Riot Games
  • Tumblr
  • Remitly
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources