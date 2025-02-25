Solution Architect compensation in United States at Twitch totals $284K per year for L6. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Twitch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$284K
$189K
$95K
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
5%
YR 1
15%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Twitch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)
15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)
Backloaded vesting schedule, issues Amazon shares
