Twitch
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Twitch Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Twitch totals $198K per year for L5. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Twitch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$190K - $216K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$168K$190K$216K$238K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$198K
$159K
$38.7K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Twitch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)

Backloaded vesting schedule, issues Amazon shares



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Twitch sits at a yearly total compensation of $238,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Twitch for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $167,660.

