Twitch
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Twitch Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Germany at Twitch ranges from €70K to €95.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Twitch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

€75.9K - €90K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€70K€75.9K€90K€95.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

€148K

Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Twitch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)

Backloaded vesting schedule, issues Amazon shares



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Twitch in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €95,879. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Twitch for the Recruiter role in Germany is €70,033.

