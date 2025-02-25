← Company Directory
Twitch
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Twitch Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Twitch ranges from $192K per year for L4 to $433K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $326K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Twitch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
(Entry Level)
$192K
$149K
$28.2K
$14.6K
L5
$326K
$189K
$136K
$519
L6
$433K
$218K
$215K
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Twitch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)

Backloaded vesting schedule, issues Amazon shares



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Twitch in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $550,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Twitch for the Software Engineer role in United States is $321,571.

Other Resources