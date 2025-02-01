All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Supermicro totals $130K per year for Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $95K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Supermicro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$130K
$120K
$7.5K
$2.5K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
