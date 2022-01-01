← Company Directory
Nvidia
Nvidia Salaries

Nvidia's salary ranges from $3,664 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $731,786 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nvidia. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC1 $175K
IC2 $255K
IC3 $287K
IC4 $388K
IC5 $480K
IC6 $596K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
IC1 $149K
IC2 $192K
IC3 $242K
IC4 $321K
IC5 $445K
IC6 $544K
IC7 $596K

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

FPGA Engineer

Product Manager
IC2 $191K
IC3 $268K
IC4 $302K
IC5 $393K
IC6 $509K

Software Engineering Manager
M2 $365K
M3 $493K
M4 $599K
M5 $732K
Solution Architect
IC2 $206K
IC3 $215K
IC4 $275K
IC5 $391K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
IC3 $251K
IC4 $354K
IC5 $419K
IC6 $493K
Data Scientist
IC1 $179K
IC2 $178K
IC3 $211K
IC4 $306K
IC5 $435K
Marketing
IC1 $128K
IC2 $156K
IC3 $164K
IC4 $280K
IC5 $220K

Product Marketing Manager

Human Resources
IC2 $101K
IC3 $160K
Product Designer
IC3 $158K
IC4 $325K

UX Designer

Sales
IC3 $170K
IC5 $365K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $170K
Financial Analyst
Median $167K
Recruiter
Median $180K
Business Analyst
Median $220K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $297K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $350K
Program Manager
Median $259K
Project Manager
Median $300K
Accountant
$51K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$139K
Business Development
$237K
Customer Service
$3.7K
Data Analyst
$36K
Electrical Engineer
$527K
Geological Engineer
$19.9K
Management Consultant
$263K
Marketing Operations
$163K
Partner Manager
$249K
Technical Writer
$271K
UX Researcher
$199K
Venture Capitalist
$603K

Principal

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.

40%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

10%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 40% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% quarterly)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 10% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% quarterly)

Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nvidia is Software Engineering Manager at the M5 level with a yearly total compensation of $731,786. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nvidia is $259,000.

Other Resources