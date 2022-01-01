← Company Directory
Synaptics
Synaptics Salaries

Synaptics's salary ranges from $68,278 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $541,695 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Synaptics. Last updated: 3/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $68.3K
Data Scientist
$241K
Hardware Engineer
$116K

Information Technologist (IT)
$349K
Mechanical Engineer
$74.8K
Product Designer
$92.8K
Product Manager
$542K
Sales
$251K
Technical Program Manager
$372K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Synaptics is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $541,695. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synaptics is $241,200.

