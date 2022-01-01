← Company Directory
Nvidia
Nvidia Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $12,474

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $3,000

    $3,000 per year contributed by employer

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Dental Insurance

    The NVIDIA Dental Plan gives you two options for coverage—a PPO and a DHMO.

  • Vision Insurance

    Vision benefits are available through the Vision Service Plan (VSP).

  • Pet Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    22 weeks

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Custom Work Station

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • On-Site Mother's Room

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Remote Work

    based on team

  • Military Leave

    Unlimited leave with full salary

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Day Care Flexible Spending Account allows you to put aside up to $5,000 annually in pre-tax dollars to pay for daycare expenses for eligible family members, so that you can work.

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $6,000 After the current year's annual limit of $6,000 Fidelity matches 50% for the next $500.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    If you graduated within the past three years, you can apply for reimbursement of $6,000 each year to help repay your student loans, up to $30,000.

  • Employee Discount

  • Employee Credit

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $2,500 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

    $25 per hour

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

    Certain buildings only

