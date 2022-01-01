← Company Directory
Asana
Asana Salaries

Asana's salary ranges from $99,695 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in Japan at the low-end to $585,167 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $173K
L4 $243K
L5 $306K
L6 $495K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L4 $226K
L5 $302K
L6 $290K
Product Manager
L4 $301K
L5 $345K
L6 $585K

Software Engineering Manager
L5 $387K
L6 $532K
Product Designer
Median $254K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
Median $200K
Sales
Median $180K

Account Executive

Technical Program Manager
Median $256K
Marketing
Median $181K
Administrative Assistant
$162K
Chief of Staff
$191K
Data Analyst
$191K
Data Science Manager
$266K
Graphic Designer
$141K
Information Technologist (IT)
$185K
Marketing Operations
$99.7K
Product Design Manager
$110K
Program Manager
$194K
Project Manager
$191K
Recruiter
$151K
Venture Capitalist
$309K
Vesting Schedule

35%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Asana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 35% vests in the 1st-year (35.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (1.25% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Asana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Asana is Product Manager at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $585,167. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asana is $226,167.

