View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nvidia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.
40%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
10%
YR 4
At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
40% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% quarterly)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)
10% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% quarterly)
Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.