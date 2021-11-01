← Company Directory
Foxconn
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Foxconn Salaries

Foxconn's salary ranges from $20,655 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in China at the low-end to $130,809 for a UX Researcher in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Foxconn. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $30.4K
Hardware Engineer
Median $42K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $37.7K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Accountant
$62.3K
Business Analyst
$20.7K
Data Scientist
$40.7K
Human Resources
$79.7K
Industrial Designer
$32.2K
Product Designer
$22.7K
Product Manager
$60.6K
Program Manager
$131K
Project Manager
$122K
Software Engineering Manager
$98.8K
Technical Program Manager
$42.7K
UX Researcher
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Foxconn is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $130,809. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Foxconn is $42,746.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Foxconn

Related Companies

  • Tech Mahindra
  • Pegatron
  • Delta Electronics
  • LITE-ON
  • Velodyne Lidar
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources