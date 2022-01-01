← Company Directory
Dell Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Dell Technologies Salaries

Dell Technologies's salary ranges from $20,286 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $577,103 for a Facilities Manager in Taiwan at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dell Technologies. Last updated: 2/17/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L5 $112K
L6 $124K
L7 $174K
L8 $193K
L9 $220K
L10 $333K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
I7 $114K
I8 $171K
I9 $213K
I10 $308K
M10 $251K
M11 $438K
Data Scientist
L5 $110K
L6 $117K
L7 $130K
L8 $171K
L9 $197K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Marketing
L5 $103K
L6 $138K
L7 $116K
L8 $146K
L9 $201K

Product Marketing Manager

Technical Program Manager
L5 $138K
L6 $196K
L7 $175K
L8 $152K
L9 $202K

Technical Project Manager

Software Engineering Manager
M8 $191K
M9 $235K
M10 $339K
M11 $483K
Product Designer
L6 $111K
L7 $148K
L8 $162K
L9 $203K

UX Designer

Sales
L5 $148K
L6 $179K
L7 $238K
L8 $269K

Inside Sales Representative

Account Manager

Solution Architect
L5 $138K
L7 $187K
L9 $196K

Data Architect

Marketing Operations
L5 $124K
L7 $127K
L8 $146K
L9 $171K
Hardware Engineer
L5 $101K
L6 $126K
L8 $165K
L9 $237K
Program Manager
L7 $137K
L8 $146K
L9 $184K
L10 $244K
Business Analyst
L5 $72.9K
L7 $105K
L8 $135K
L9 $152K
Information Technologist (IT)
L5 $63.5K
L6 $94.3K
L8 $141K
L9 $170K
Financial Analyst
L5 $91.3K
L7 $179K
L9 $158K
Project Manager
L7 $116K
L8 $144K
L9 $166K
Management Consultant
L9 $197K
L10 $303K
Sales Engineer
L6 $189K
L7 $205K
Business Operations
Median $150K
Data Science Manager
Median $215K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $140K
Human Resources
Median $101K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $35.3K
Business Development
Median $203K
Data Analyst
Median $95K
Accountant
$106K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$40.2K
Chief of Staff
$148K
Customer Service
$67.4K
Electrical Engineer
$104K
Facilities Manager
$577K
Graphic Designer
$135K
Industrial Designer
$89.6K
Legal
$149K
Product Design Manager
$72.2K
Recruiter
$44.5K
Technical Writer
$20.3K
UX Researcher
$189K
Venture Capitalist
$109K

Principal

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dell Technologies is Facilities Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $577,103. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies is $149,468.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dell Technologies

Related Companies

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources