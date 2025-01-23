All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Dell Technologies ranges from $114K per year for I7 to $438K per year for M11. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $198K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
I7
$114K
$108K
$600
$5.3K
I8
$172K
$159K
$1.3K
$11.5K
I9
$214K
$183K
$7K
$24.2K
I10
$303K
$215K
$35.7K
$52.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)