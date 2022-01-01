← Company Directory
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $20,136

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $300

    $300 per year

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Vision Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Gym Discount

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

    18 weeks

  • Pet Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

    • Home
  • Immigration Assistance

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $6,000 per adopted child.

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement

  • Remote Work

    A wide variety of flexible work arrangements: from full-time remote to select days on campus to job-sharing and more.

  • Military Leave

    Differential pay

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $14,700

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary up to $7,500

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Health and dependent care

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

    17% off

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Merit scholarships for your college-age kids, education advising.

  • Learning and Development

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Physical Health Support

    Health coaching, virtual doctor visits, Cancer Support Program, diabetes management program, free second-opinion service, 24/7 NurseLine for health advice

  • Mental Health Support

    Coverage for mental health and substance use disorder support services

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

