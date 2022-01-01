Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $300 per year

Health Savings Account (HSA) $750 per year contributed by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Sick Time 10 days

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Discount 17% off

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary up to $7,500

Unique Perk Physical Health Support - Health coaching, virtual doctor visits, Cancer Support Program, diabetes management program, free second-opinion service, 24/7 NurseLine for health advice

Unique Perk Mental Health Support - Coverage for mental health and substance use disorder support services

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Health and dependent care

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Merit scholarships for your college-age kids, education advising.

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 18 weeks

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Up to $6,000 per adopted child.

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

Remote Work A wide variety of flexible work arrangements: from full-time remote to select days on campus to job-sharing and more.