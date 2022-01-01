← Company Directory
Ingram Micro
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ingram Micro Salaries

Ingram Micro's salary ranges from $10,091 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $185,925 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ingram Micro. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Designer
Median $170K

UX Designer

Software Engineer
Median $10.1K
Product Manager
Median $157K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Data Scientist
Median $83.9K
Business Analyst
$186K
Financial Analyst
$127K
Information Technologist (IT)
$146K
Marketing
$57K
Project Manager
$119K
Sales
$64.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$81K
Solution Architect
$112K
Technical Program Manager
$176K
UX Researcher
$77.4K
Venture Capitalist
$66.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ingram Micro is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ingram Micro is $111,634.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ingram Micro

Related Companies

  • Red Hat
  • Rackspace
  • A10 Networks
  • NETSCOUT
  • Domo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources