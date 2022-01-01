← Company Directory
Red Hat
Red Hat Salaries

Red Hat's salary ranges from $27,461 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $303,800 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Red Hat. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $107K
L2 $138K
L3 $176K
L4 $223K
L5 $253K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

Solution Architect
L2 $193K
L3 $238K
L4 $241K
L5 $216K
L6 $244K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Product Manager
L3 $201K
L5 $242K

Data Scientist
L2 $109K
L3 $161K
L4 $166K
Sales
L2 $225K
L3 $200K

Account Executive

Software Engineering Manager
Median $233K
Project Manager
Median $139K
Business Analyst
Median $131K
Technical Program Manager
Median $145K

Technical Project Manager

Product Designer
Median $132K
Business Development
$294K
Chief of Staff
$137K
Copywriter
$103K
Customer Service
$153K
Customer Success
$111K
Data Analyst
$54.4K
Data Science Manager
$304K
Human Resources
$154K
Information Technologist (IT)
$109K
Management Consultant
Median $225K
Marketing
$232K
Mechanical Engineer
$57.3K
Partner Manager
$133K
Program Manager
$80.4K
Recruiter
$27.5K
Sales Engineer
$169K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$63.7K
Technical Writer
$110K
Venture Capitalist
$53.8K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Red Hat, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Red Hat is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $303,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Red Hat is $153,636.

Other Resources