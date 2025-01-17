Software Engineer compensation in United States at Red Hat ranges from $105K per year for L1 to $248K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $169K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Red Hat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$105K
$99.8K
$0
$5.1K
L2
$133K
$116K
$7.7K
$9.7K
L3
$170K
$141K
$11.9K
$17.1K
L4
$224K
$178K
$28K
$17.5K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Red Hat, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
