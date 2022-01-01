← Company Directory
Domo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Domo Salaries

Domo's salary ranges from $44,775 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $183,000 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Domo. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $124K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $115K

UX Designer

Marketing
Median $183K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Manager
Median $164K
Administrative Assistant
$44.8K
Recruiter
$141K
Sales
$163K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Technical Program Manager
$77.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Domo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Domo is Marketing with a yearly total compensation of $183,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Domo is $140,700.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Domo

Related Companies

  • Red Hat
  • Ingram Micro
  • Visa
  • NetApp
  • Citrix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources